Ganesh Chaturthi: Your One-stop Guide to Mumbai's Top 5 Pandals

Mumbai has already dived headlong into the frenzy called Ganesh Chaturthi, with every corner of the city chanting/ shouting 'Ganapati Bappa Morya'. Months of hard work across marquees in the city will finally come alive during the 10-day-long mega festival. From showcasing Chandrayaan -2's journey to portraying the Elephant-headed God as a king on his throne replete with bow and arrows, each pandal across the City of Dreams have stepped up their game for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Not only festivities but mandals in Mumbai are also aware and sensitive to the plight of those affected by the floods that hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts and many, like Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal have cut back on festive expenses to help those affected by the calamity. Others like Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Circle will set up fund collection counters to donate to flood-hit victims.

Here are the top 5 pandals in Mumbai you must visit to soak in the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli: The oldest mandal in Lalbaug will showcase stories of Lord Ram across the walls leading to the pandal. The idol looks like Lord Rama and can be sitting on the throne holding bows and arrow.

Location: Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug.

Nearest stations: Lower Parel on Western line, Currey Road on Central line and Sewri in Harbour line.

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug: Taking the concept of the marquee a step further, the famed Ganpati idol is placed in front of a screen, where on September 7, the first images from Chandrayaan -2 will be displayed live. The organisers have recreated space through LED screens this year.

Location: Lalbaug market, GD Goenka Road, Laulbag.

Nearest stations: Lower Parel in Western line, Currey Road in Central line and Cotton Green in Harbour line.

Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, Andheri: One of the most prolific pujas in Mumbai with a host of celebrities in attendance, the pandal this year is themed on the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga of Ujjain this year. The idol of this mandal is trademarked. The puja was started by workers of Golden Tobacco Company, Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries Ltd in 1975. The idol will be wearing dhoti and shawl designed by US-based designer Sai Suman on all 16 days of the puja, reported HT.

Location: Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri (W)

Nearest station: Andheri

Goud Saraswat Brahmin Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, Wadala: One of the richest pujas in Mumbai, the hands, leg and hips of the idol is made with gold, while He is decorated with diamonds as well.

Location: Dwarkanath Bhavan, Katrak Road, Wadala.

Nearest Station: Wadala in Harbour line.

Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal: Entering its centenary year of celebration, the mandal will see the main gate replicate a 75-feet tall Shiv Lingam. The idol will be made by Reshma Khatu, whose father the late Vijay Khatu made the idol till his death. The marquee will be a replica of Pashupatinath temple of Nepal. Notably, the celebrations at Chinchpokli were started in 1920 to pay homage to Lokmanya Tilak. Interestingly, the idol is lovingly called Chinchpoklicha Chintamani by devotees.

Location: Dattaram Lad Marg, outside Chinchpokli station.

Nearest station: Chinchpokli on Central line.

