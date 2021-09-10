Ganesh Festival Begins in Goa; CM Sawant, Governor Pillai Greet People

The 10-day-long annual Ganesh festival began in Goa on Friday with several Hindu households bringing idols of the deity in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the state government to impose restrictions on processions and put protocols in place to curb any spike in cases.

Over the last few days, markets across the state, including in Panaji, Margao and Vasco, witnessed last-minute rush to buy the essentials required for celebrating the festival.

The state government has allowed 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav' (installation of idols at pandals) this year with several restrictions. In an advisory, the government has urged people to wear face masks, wash hands frequently and maintain social distance as part of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

The state administration has appealed to people to immerse Ganesh idols in their own areas and avoid gatherings. The advisory has asked people to avoid participating in processions and large gatherings, shun unnecessary travel and avoid crowding at immersion venues.

Don't go out and mix with others if you are unwell. Discourage large gatherings at Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals, the advisory said. Meanwhile, Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai extended warm wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In his message, the Governor said Ganesh Chaturthi is a unique and popular festival that promotes amity, social harmony and mutual understanding."The festival reaffirms our faith in the principle of unity in diversity. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Goa by all communities with so much of devotion and enthusiasm epitomises the unity and spiritual harmony of the Goan society," he said.

Pillai, however, urged people to exercise caution while celebrating the festival in view of the pandemic.He said This year, the government has cautioned people that festivals should be celebrated in accordance with COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. I would like to urge the people of Goa to strictly follow health protocols and stay safe." Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also greeted the people of Goa on the auspicious occasion.

In his message, he said Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that evokes feelings of love and togetherness between relatives and friends, creating a pleasing atmosphere."Let us set a goal to restore our past glory while preserving the sacredness of Chaturthi. Chaturthi, as it is celebrated in Goa, gives us the opportunity to make seasonal vegetables and homemade dishes due to our rituals and different methods," he said.

"In this journey to make our state self-reliant, let us all decide to wholeheartedly help our farmer brothers and self-help groups by purchasing their produce," the Chief Minister said. Sawant thanked people for their cooperation in coronavirus management and vaccination.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here