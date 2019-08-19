Ganesh Festival: Surat Devotees Gear Up for 10-days Long Celebration
Several pandals have been set up across Gujarat for the celebration of Ganesh Utsav and markets are offering a host of colourful idols, fruits and flowers to celebrate the occasion.
The 10-day long Ganesh festival kicked-off in Surat with thousands of devotees thronging to welcome the Elephant-headed God of prosperity on Saturday.
A month prior to Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi that celebrated the birth of Ganesha and falls in the months of August or September according to the Gregorian calendar, Indian states that follow Amavasyant calendars including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka celebrate the Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi. This year, the Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi has fallen on August 19. Heramba Maha Ganpati puja is performed on the day.
Notably, if Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the month of Shravan is called Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi. The day sees the worship of Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha is said to be the lord of intelligence and removal of obstacles and hence seeking blessings of the elephant god helps to get rid of obstacles in life. Apart from observing fast, Ganpati Atharvasheersha, Ganesha Ashtothra, and Sankashtnasha Stotra are recited and ‘Sankashta Ganpati Puja’ is performed. On Sankashti Chaturthi, bhog of modak and durva grass are offered to Lord Ganesha.
