Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Here's Why Lord Ganesha Idol Immersed on Anant Chaturdashi

Ten days after welcoming Lord Ganesha to our homes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees bid adieu to Ganesh idols on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. The day falls on the fourteenth day of the Shukla Paksh or the waxing phase of the moon in the month of Bhadrapada or Bhadon. The process of bidding adieu to the idols of god on Anant Chaturdashi is known as Ganesh Visarjan. This year, Ganesh Visarjan will take place on Sunday, September 19.

Read: Anant Chaturdashi 2021: Mumbai Police on High Alert Ahead of Ganpati Visarjan on Sunday

While Ganesh Visarjan is marked with pomp and show, the celebrations will be different this year due to surge in Covid-19 cases. The authorities have requested devotees to perform the ritual of Ganesh Visarjan at their homes or nearest immersion facility instead of going to big water bodies.

WHY VISARJAN ON ANANT CHATURDASHI?

It can be often wondered why Ganesh Visarjan is performed on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. It is being believed that the ritual of immersion of idols is to remind us of the fact that one who is born on earth shall meet his end.

Read: Anant Chaturdashi: Significance of Tying Anant Sutra to Right Hand on the Occasion

GANPATI VISARJAN: PUJA VIDHI

Before the Visarjan ceremony, devotees offer dhoop (incense sticks), deep (diya), pushpa (flowers), gandha (perfume), naivedya and modaks or laddos to the idol of Lord Ganesha.

They perform aarti will all the devotion and thank bappa for visiting their homes and shower blessings.

They seek forgiveness for any error caused during the puja. With the slogans of his greatness and the request to return next year, Lord Ganesha’s idol is immersed in water.

GANPATI VISARJAN: SHUBH MUHURATS

Date: September 19

Morning: 07:39 am and to 12:14 pm

Afternoon: 01:46 pm to 03: 18 pm

Evening: 06:21 pm to 10:46 pm

Night: 01:43 am to 03:11 am (September 20)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here