Ganesh Visarjan: Celebs Bid Adieu to Ganpati Bappa on Anand Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated on the 14th day of the lunar fortnight of the Hindu month Bhadrapada. An important day for Hindus and Jains, Anant Chaturdashi also marks the day for Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse Ganesh idols in water after 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

As Mumbai is busy with celebrating Ganesh Visarjan with pomp and show, several celebrities have taken time out to visit various Ganpati pandals in the city. A few of them also took to Twitter to wish everyone on the pious occasion.

Former cricketer and commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote about the significance of Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi. The day we saw thank you and goodbye to Ganpati. Also, traditionally, the day we say good bye and thank you to the rains. I don't think the second of those is likely. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 12, 2019

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot wished joy, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Anand Chaturdashi.

Greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of #AnantChaturdashi. May God's blessings be with all and fill your life with joy, peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/GTqr4t7ntW — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 12, 2019

Author Ashwin Sanghi also gave a bittersweet farewell to Lord Ganesha, with an eagerness to wait for it the next year.

Farewells are bittersweet. O Ganesha, we eagerly await your visit next year. #AnantChaturdashi #GaneshVisarjan pic.twitter.com/DebQA3UTSN — Ashwin Sanghi (@ashwinsanghi) September 12, 2019

Actress Sonali Bendre and Shilpa Shetty bid adieu to their Ganesha idols a few days back.

Bidding HIM adieu is always hard... Our Gannu Raja is on His way... & we’re sending Him off in style (rain notwithstanding) with a promise that He’ll be back next year❤🙏🏼Ganpati Bappa... Morya!🌺Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar ya!#GanpatiVisarjan #blessed #gratitude #ecofriendly pic.twitter.com/Yest44Jdnu — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 3, 2019

A lot of celebs were seen at LalBaugcha Raja pandal on Wednesday, including actress Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, the Ambani family, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.