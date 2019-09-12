Take the pledge to vote

Ganesh Visarjan: Celebs Bid Adieu to Ganpati Bappa on Anand Chaturdashi

A lot of celebs were seen at LalBaugcha Raja pandal on Wednesday, including actress Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, the Ambani family, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
Devotees carry idols of lord Ganesha for immersion in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated on the 14th day of the lunar fortnight of the Hindu month Bhadrapada. An important day for Hindus and Jains, Anant Chaturdashi also marks the day for Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse Ganesh idols in water after 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

As Mumbai is busy with celebrating Ganesh Visarjan with pomp and show, several celebrities have taken time out to visit various Ganpati pandals in the city. A few of them also took to Twitter to wish everyone on the pious occasion.

Former cricketer and commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote about the significance of Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi.

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot wished joy, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Anand Chaturdashi.

Author Ashwin Sanghi also gave a bittersweet farewell to Lord Ganesha, with an eagerness to wait for it the next year.

Actress Sonali Bendre and Shilpa Shetty bid adieu to their Ganesha idols a few days back.

A lot of celebs were seen at LalBaugcha Raja pandal on Wednesday, including actress Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, the Ambani family, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and others.

