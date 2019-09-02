On This Ganesha Chaturthi, Eco-friendly Ganpati Raging in NCR

The last few years have seen a surge in the demand for eco-friendly Ganesha's across the country. It is important to consider an eco-friendly idol to simply stay away from materials that are simply harmful to the environment. Much like in Maharashtra, as Ganesh Chaturthi festivities commence in NCR, Make Your Own Ganesha workshops have sprouted all across the city, according to a report in TOI.

People are choosing not to buy Ganesha idols and instead have decided to create their own Ganeshas from clay.

These idols are not only eco-friendly but can even be used to grow plants after mixing with soil.

According to the TOI report, in Noida, the organisers conducting Make Your Own Ganesha workshops are saying there has been a 40 per cent rise in number of people signing up to create eco-friendly Ganeshas.

Speaking to TOI, Pooja Verma, who runs a pottery studio in Noida Sector 21 said that earlier people were ignorant of the fact that idols sold in the market are made of Plaster of Paris (POP), which harms the water bodies and the ecology post immersion, but with awareness there has been a 40 percent rise in the number of people signing up for the workshops.

Not only Verma, but Gurgaon resident Kanika Rajput, who organises clay Ganesha-making workshops too also adds that while earlier there were not a lot of people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Gurgaon, the last three to four years have seen the festival being celebrated with much more enthusiasm. Kanika adds that her pottery studio has received over 20 registrations this year.

In fact, a number of potters who conducted the workshops have added seeds in the clay used for making Ganesha so that they can grow into plants. Rajesh Maurya, who runs a pottery studio in Nodia Sector 52 added that the eco-friendly Ganeshas remain unbaked and contain seeds as well as organic manure so that they can grow into beautiful plants.

