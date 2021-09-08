Ganesha Idol Heads to Kashmir from Mumbai to Offer Blessings to Soldiers on Duty at LoC

Kiran Bala Isher aka Ishwar Didi is headed to Kashmir from Mumbai with an idol of Lord Ganesha to celebrate Ganeshotsav at the Indo-Pak Line of Control. As part of a tradition that has been going on for years, the Ganesh idol will be placed at a temple in Poonch near the LoC.

“We will be taking this idol of Bappa from Mumbai to the country’s last village Poonch where we will celebrate this festival with our jawans. This year, looking at the conditions in Afghanistan and the resulting tension at the LOC, it’s more important to seek blessing of Bappa so that our Jawans are protected. Also, we pray to Bappa to give good sense to our neighbours so that our jawans are not martyred. Kabul is just 600 kilometres from our border and the condition is tense. Our Jawans who protect us are keeping a strict vigil and need the divine blessings more than ever,” said Ishwar, who also runs a NGO to help soldiers and their families.

The members of Progressive Nation NGO along with Ishwar are in transit as of now.

The idol will reach its destination after completing a three-day train journey and one day by road to reach the border village of Poonch where a Sarvajanik pandal will be set up.

“Every year we celebrate this festival in Kashmir where even locals come for darshan. We try to spread awareness about the festival and this year in covid times, we will follow all protocols issued by the government. We had a special theme of border to show people in Mumbai before we start our journey. It’s to show how close the Indo-Pak border is and how our Jawans are defending it. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, I urge people to follow all necessary Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Ishwar said.

The Indo-Pak Border Ganesh is in its sixth year and will be celebrated keeping covid related restrictions in mind.

