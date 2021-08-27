Ganeshotsav 2021: Muted Celebrations Once Again, BMC Allows Pandals by Only 519 Mandals

The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) has allowed only 519 mandals to set up Ganpati pandals for Ganeshotsav this year. As many as 1,273 mandals had approached the civic body for permission, whereas before the pandemic over 3,000 mandals would apply before the BMC for permission.

The BMC has put strict protocols in place for Ganpati mandals during Ganeshotsav this year, which begins on September 10. For the second year running, Mumbai will celebrate Ganesh festival minus the pomp and show. The pandemic effect is visible on the streets – sales of Ganesha idols are low and the mood is sombre, said several artists like Vinay Jilka, who owns a Ganesh idol workshop in Goregaon (West) and provides a wide range of idols, including eco-friendly options. This year, however, his tiny warehouse does not have the footfall expected a fortnight before the festival.

“People are scared to buy large idols due to the hassle and lack of clarity regarding immersion… when there was no Covid, we had no time at the workshop. Days were very busy, people would flock this place, but this year the response is low in comparison,” said Jilka.

Some like Satyajit Bhonsale, who runs an NGO, are trying to push environment-friendly options for those who wish to observe the festival at home. Keeping the pandemic in mind, his team also provides doorstep delivery of idols and educates people on how to immerse the idols without stepping out of their homes.

“We gave an alternative to people where idols can be dissolved in half an hour, and even if you immerse these idols in a natural source then it won’t impact the environment. We have designed these idols and colours are also natural. As most of the pollution happens due to artificial and chemical colours, we use natural colours like turmeric, kumkum etc. This year we will donate our revenue to Yashodhan NGO, which is located in the interiors of Maharashtra and helps rehabilitate and treat mentally challenged homeless people,” said Bhonsale.

From Lalbaugcha Raja to the popular Ganpati of Ganesh Gully, mandals big and small are all ready to embrace the spirit of the festival amid stringent guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government for the 11-day festival.

The guidelines include restrictions on idol height at 4 feet for public mandals and 2 feet for idols at home. Gatherings are banned with the facility of online darshan available, and only five volunteers will be allowed inside pandals at any given time.

“The fact that Lalbaug Ganpati will be there this year as well, it has lifted our spirits. Having said that, we will follow all protocols. Limited volunteers will be at the pandal, masks are a must,” said Balasaheb Kamble, president of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal.

While the state government has sounded caution and urged people to celebrate without crowding, opposition parties have slammed the government for placing these restrictions. “The way things unfolded during Durga Puja in West Bengal, the same is happening in Maharashtra for Ganeshotsav. These mandals don’t know how to celebrate, what to do,” said BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

Another BJP MLA Ram Kadam echoed a similar concern. “See, we can understand sops and protocols but not to celebrate festival at all is not accepted.”

State minorities minister Nawab Malik said, “The (state) government has come out with protocols and sops for festival celebration — every citizen and leader must follow them. Narendra Modi ji himself is saying one should ensure that there is no crowding during festivals, he has asked his leaders to reach out to people and raise awareness. If BJP MLAs don’t listening to Modi ji, then what can I say?”

The protocols are in the wake of a rise in cases due to the highly contagious delta plus variant. At present, Maharashtra has over 103 cases of the infection caused by this variant. There was an addition of 27 new cases from last week’s tally. In Mumbai, there are 11 such cases.

