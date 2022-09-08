Ganeshotsav 2022: Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Sees Dip in Donations, Collects Rs 5.1 Crore in Offerings

Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja mandal has reportedly brought in donations of 3kg gold, 40kg silver and Rs 3.34 crore cash, all totaling Rs 5.1 crore in offerings by Tuesday night.

The average figures in a good year are around Rs 6-7 crore and the mandal said inflation and record gold prices could be behind the lower annual Ganeshotsav collections, as per a report by the Times of India.

However, these figures are only until Tuesday and figures for Wednesday and Thursday are yet to be tabulated, the report says.

While the mandal had collected Rs 8 crore, including 5.5kg gold 75kg silver in 2018, its highest earning had come in 2008, which was its 75th anniversary year, with Rs 11.5 crore.

“The cash collection by Tuesday was Rs 3.35 crore. The large hundis placed for precious metals collected 3kg gold and 40kg silver offerings. Thursday is the last day for darshan so we are looking to see the outcome. Collections are lower because gold prices are at an all-time high of Rs 52,000. Moreover, inflation is high and devotees have been badly impacted due to the Covid pandemic,” treasurer Mangesh Dalvi told TOI.

On Wednesday the gold rate was Rs 52,500 per 10gm and silver was Rs 56,000 per kg, Kumar Jain, national spokesperson of IBJA (Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association) said. “So 3kg of gold is worth Rs 1.57 crore while 40kg silver is equivalent to Rs 22 lakh,” he said.

However, the pandal has seen a large number of devotees thronging for prayers, with many prominent personalities and long queues reported everyday. The Ganesh festival was celebrated with much revelry in cities across the country, including Mumbai, after a 2-year long Covid hiatus.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here