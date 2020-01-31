Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Gang Hurls Bombs, Hacks Congress Functionary to Death in Puducherry

V Sambasivam, 35, a staunch supporter of Puducherry welfare minister M Kandasamy, was proceeding in his car to invite some people for a family function when the assailants hurled the bombs.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gang Hurls Bombs, Hacks Congress Functionary to Death in Puducherry
Representative image.

Puducherry: A Congress functionary was killed when an unidentified gang hurled crude bombs and hacked him to death near here, police said on Friday.

V Sambasivam, 35, a staunch supporter of Puducherry welfare minister M Kandasamy, was proceeding in his car to invite some people for a family function when the assailants hurled the bombs.

When Sambasivam, who was injured, came out of the vehicle, the gang surrounded and hacked him to death, police said.

The incident occurred near a government primary school at Krimambakkam village. After seeing that he was dead, the assailants fled on three motorcycles.

Villagers staged a sit-in on the road demanding immediate arrest of the assailants, disrupting vehicular traffic for 45 minutes. A senior police official assured them that steps would

be taken to nab the culprits following which they dispersed.

A special team under Superintendent of Police Zinda Kothandaraman has been set up to probe the incident. Police were maintaining tight vigil at Krimambakkam village and in neighbouring hamlets to prevent any untoward incidents.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram