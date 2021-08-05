Gang Made Men Perform Sex Acts Online, Extorted Rs 15 Crore

Rajasthan Police has arrested eight people in Alwar district who were running an extortion racket. The gang members used to pose as girls online and then threaten to leak the obscene videos of the men who performed virtual sexual acts. They allegedly extorted Rs 15 crore from several victims. Police recovered Rs 1.87 lakh in cash, three ATM cards and 12 mobile phones from them.

One of their victims was an Indian-American living in Texas, US. He was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh and was being further blackmailed by the gang. The Alwar police ran a decoy operation after the NRI’s complaint. A constable of Shivaji Park police station pretended to be a customer and established contact with one of the gang members who posed as a woman online.

The gang member demanded Rs 10,000 from the constable after which one accused was arrested. Police confirmed that the messages and calls sent to the constable were from the accused’s phone.

Then it was a matter of time before police arrested rest of the accused who have been identified as Akram Khan (33), Gafruddin (28), Saif Ali (26), Ashfaq (21), Rashid (21), Sajid (20), Moen (20) and Moen Khan (20).

Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejswani Gautam said all the accused, except Moen who lives in Jaipur’s Shastri Nagar, are residents of Dausa district. Gautam said the accused would find potential targets online and then befriend them. After flirting, the members would then lure the victims into online sex acts and send them videos of women. The men would believe the woman in the video is the one they have been talking to.

Gautam said the accused would then record the sex acts of their victims and then extort money. Alwar Police said they are monitoring more such groups which are indulging in similar crimes.

