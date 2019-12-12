Gang of Burglars Steal iPhones, Cash Worth Rs 75 Lakh from Shop in Maharashtra's Nashik
Photo for representation only.
Nashik: A gang of burglars allegedly broke into a shop on Gangapur Road here and decamped with high-end iPhone mobiles and cash collectively worth over Rs 75 lakh in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.
According to police, the burglars decamped with 80 iPhones worth Rs 73.46 lakh and cash worth Rs 1.86 lakh. "The burglars struck at the authorised iPhone showroom located near Prasad Circle on Gangapur Road. The theft came to light when the employees reported to work in the morning. They immediately informed the police about it," an official said.
"CCTV footage of the shop revealed that five persons carried out the theft between 5.30 am and 6 am," he said. After being alerted, Nashik Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre-Patil and other officials reached the spot and a probe was launched.
A case was registered in this connection.
