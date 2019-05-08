English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gang Rape Case: Alwar SP Removed, Govt Releases Interim Relief for Woman
A woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in Alwar district on April 26.The assailants also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has removed Alwar SP Rajiv Pachar following the gang rape of a woman in Thanagazi area of the district.
The order was issued on Tuesday night.
A woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in Alwar district on April 26.The assailants also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media.
"The SP has been removed and put under the Awaiting Posting Order status till further orders," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said.
The SHO of the Thanagazi police station has already been suspended.
In a related development, the state government has released an interim relief Rs 4.12 lakh for the victim as per the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
The incident took place when the woman was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband. The accused stopped them on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and dragged the couple to an isolated area, where they allegedly raped the woman and threatened her husband with dire consequences, police said.
An FIR was lodged on May 2 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act, police said.
The order was issued on Tuesday night.
A woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in Alwar district on April 26.The assailants also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media.
"The SP has been removed and put under the Awaiting Posting Order status till further orders," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said.
The SHO of the Thanagazi police station has already been suspended.
In a related development, the state government has released an interim relief Rs 4.12 lakh for the victim as per the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
The incident took place when the woman was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband. The accused stopped them on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and dragged the couple to an isolated area, where they allegedly raped the woman and threatened her husband with dire consequences, police said.
An FIR was lodged on May 2 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- City of Dreams Review: Nagesh Kukunoor's Web Series Refrains from Diving Deep
- Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Here Are The Details
- Champions League Final Will Not Have Messi or Ronaldo For the 1st Time in 5 Years
- Diljit Dosanjh's Desi Version of Met Gala is Too Hilarious, Gets Epic Reaction from Varun Dhawan
- Google Makes a Privacy Pitch, After Facebook Tried to Convince us Conversations Are Meant to be Private
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results