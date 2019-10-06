Gang-rape Victim Commits Suicide in UP after Writing Names of Rapists on Wrist

Muzaffarnagar: A gang-rape victim has committed suicide at Behdi village here by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after being allegedly harassed by her assaulters to withdraw the case against them, police said.

The 24-year-old woman has also written the names of the accused on her hand before committing the suicide on Saturday evening under Chapar police station area in the district.

The woman was raped by three men about an year ago and the accused were on bail since then, police said. According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the accused were threatening and harassing her daughter to withdraw the rape case against them.

On his complaint, another case has been registered against the accused, Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar said. The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.