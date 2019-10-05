Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Gang-rape Victim Who Wanted to 'Immolate Herself' Outside MP CM Kamal Nath's House Stopped by Police

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Sagar district a month ago. Two of them were arrested but another accused was still at large, inspector B P Singh of Shyamala Hills police station here said.

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gang-rape Victim Who Wanted to 'Immolate Herself' Outside MP CM Kamal Nath's House Stopped by Police
Image for representation.

Bhopal: A minor girl, victim of an alleged gang-rape, was stopped near Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's official residence here on Saturday as she was planning to set herself on fire, the police said.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Sagar district a month ago. Two of them were arrested but another accused was still at large, inspector B P Singh of Shyamala Hills police station here said.

The police deployed near the CM's residence stopped the girl on Saturday when her movements seemed suspicious, and found that she was carrying a can of fuel.

The girl, who was accompanied by two people including her uncle, allegedly told the police that she was going to immolate herself outside the CM's residence as the Sagar police were shielding the absconding accused and trying to weaken the case.

The police pacified her and persuaded her to return to Sagar, inspector Singh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram