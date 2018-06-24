Gang Rape Victim's Dad Accused of Killing One of the 'Rapists'

The father of a minor girl, gang-raped by four persons, has been accused of assaulting one of the alleged rapists, resulting in his death hours later on Sunday in a local hospital.The police said gang-rape accused Hari Om was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night in a serious condition and succumbed to his injuries on wee hours on Sunday.In a FIR lodged at the Govind Nagar police station, Seema, the mother of the deceased, has accused the gang-rape victim's father of assaulting her son and strangulating him, the police said, adding that the girl's father has denied the charges.According to another FIR, lodged by the girl's father, his 15-year-old daughter had been kidnapped on Saturday.As he began searching for his daughter, he traced her to Hari Om's house in the colony itself, the police said, quoting from the FIR.The police said the girl's father said in the FIR that as he barged into Hari Om's house, Hari Om along with his two bothers Bipin and Sunil and one of their friends, an advocate, fled the scene, leaving behind his daughter, who told him that all four had gang-raped her.The girl's father reported the matter to the police, which took the girl for a medical examination to the hospital, where she is recouping, the police said, adding that the entire episode is being investigated by it.The three other gang rape accused are still absconding, the police added.