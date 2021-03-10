13-yr-old Gang-rape Victim's Father Dies in Accident in Kanpur Day After Being Threatened, Kin Allege Foul Play

Father of a 13-year-old gang-rape victim on Wednesday died after being hit by a truck in Sajeti police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district. The family members of the victim and villagers have alleged that the incident was carried out by one of the gang-rape accused.

According to Kanpur Police, the father met with a road accident outside a hospital where the girl was taken for a medical checkup.

The locals blocked the Kanpur-Sagar highway demanding a swift action into the alleged murder case.

The incident took place a day after the father of the victim had alleged that the brother of the accused had threatened him of dire consequences if the matter was taken to the police.

The teenage girl, who lives in a village that comes under Sajeti police station, was allegedly gang-raped by a few men of the same village. As per a complaint filed by the victim’s family, two men named Golu Yadav and Deepu Yadav of the same village abducted and raped the teenager. The family also alleged that they were threatened for not to file a police complaint regarding the matter.

A case of gangrape and criminal intimidation was registered by Kanpur Police on Tuesday based on a complaint by the victim’s father.

As per information received, Deepu Yadav’s father works as a policeman and is posted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, about 100 km away from Kanpur.

“The main accused in the gang-rape case has been arrested. A search is on to nab those who threatened the family members and other accused involved in the crime. The death of the victim’s father is tragic. The accident took place when the medical examination of the victim was underway and the father stepped out for a cup of tea. After some time, we got to know that he met with an accident by truck. He was immediately taken to a Kanpur hospital, but was declared brought dead by doctors. We have filed an accident case and we are probing the matter,” said DIG Kanpur Preetinder Singh in a video statement.

As the outrage erupted over the incident, a tweet from the UP Police handle directed the Kanpur Police to “carry out swift investigations in both the cases. It also asked for the truck involved in the accident to be recovered and the driver to be arrested soon.