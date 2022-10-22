The Noida police, with arrest of four persons, have busted a gang involved in blackmailing couples after secretly making their obscene videos.

The gang allegedly used to set up hidden cameras in OYO hotel rooms and record private moments of couples who visit there. After this, they used to blackmail couples and ask them for money. If any couple refuses to pay, they threaten them of circulating their video online.

The gang had even established a call center for it.

ADCP (Central) Saad Miya Khan said that the police have arrested four people, identified as Abdul Wahav of Khoda, Vishnu Singh (Garhi Chaukhandi), Pankaj Kumar (Noida) and Anurag Kumar, resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad.

They recently blackmailed a couple after making their obscene video.

The probe into the case led police to two accused – Abdul and Vishnu, who revealed that they had a gang which in a similar manner extorted money from people.

Based on the interrogation, the police tracked and apprehended Pankaj and Anurag.

Accused Pankaj used to supply SIM cards to people involved in illegal businesses while accused Anurag used to run an unauthorised call centre.

According to the ADCP, both Abdul and Vishnu stayed at an OYO hotel in Phase-3 police station area a few days ago. There they set up hidden cameras. A few days later a couple stayed at the hotel and the accused using the hidden cameras recorded a video of their private moments.

The accused started blackmailing the couple over phone and threaten them of circulating their video online.

Abdul and Vishnu contacted Pankaj and his accomplice Saurabh of another gang for getting the extortion money deposited in bank account. Pankaj took Rs 15,000 from them and gave them a “kit”, which comprises a fake bank account, a sim for extortion and an ATM.

