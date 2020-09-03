INDIA

Gang Steals Gold, Cash From Bank In Kerala

Gang Steals Gold, Cash From Bank In Kerala

Burglars struck a bank near here and got away with 4.5 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash by breaking into the strong room using a gas cutter, police said on Thursday. The theft came to light when the secretary of the cooperative bank in Karuvatta village reached the premises to resume operations after Onam holidays, they said.

Alappuzha(Kerala), Sept 3: Burglars struck a bank near here and got away with 4.5 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash by breaking into the strong room using a gas- cutter, police said on Thursday. The theft came to light when the secretary of the cooperative bank in Karuvatta village reached the premises to resume operations after Onam holidays, they said.

It is suspected that more than one person was involved in the crime. A special team has been set up to probe into the theft, they added.

  First Published: September 3, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
