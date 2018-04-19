English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ganga, Ayurveda, Health and AI: Here's What All UK-India Will Work On
Both India and UK have committed to working together on several areas including technology (which includes holding a Technology Summit this year), bilateral trade, promotion of scientific research and pledge allegiance to the International Solar Alliance (ISA).
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, at 10 Downing Street in London, on April 18, 2018. (Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a gamut of agreements with the United Kingdom, including those on Ganga rejuvenation, artificial intelligence, health and ayurveda, among others.
While Modi has signed several Memorandum of Understanding(s) (MoUs) during his foreign visits, the agreements signed with the UK seem different from the rest.
The National Mission for Clean Ganga and UK's Natural Environmental Research Council have signed an agreement which will help in supporting the central government in sustainable management of water resources in the river's basin. There will be collaborative programs of research and innovation, including exchange of police experts.
Further, India and UK have also committed to work in many areas of Ayurveda, which includes the launch of a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence, aimed at creating a first-of-its-kind global network for evidence-based research on yoga and Ayurveda. The MoUs further allow development of evidence based guidelines for integrating ayurvedic principles and practices with modern medicine and develop benchmarks of Ayurvedic education in the UK.
The UK has also announced a Fast Track mechanism to resolve issues faced by Indian businesses who want set shop in the UK.
Both countries have also agreed to facilitate exchange of safety related information with regards to atomic energy, decommissioning of civil nuclear installations and also engage in enhancing preparedness to deal with a nuclear emergency. Further, recognising the increased threat posed by international criminality, the MEA said that a MoU on Exchange of Information for the Purposes of Combating International Criminality and Tackling Serious Organised Crime has been signed. "The MoU will allow the two parties to establish a mechanism for the exchange of information, which will include criminal records, immigration records and intelligence."
