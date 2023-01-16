Ganga Cruise Stuck in Bihar Due to 'Shallow Water'; SDRF Ferries Tourists to Shore

MV Ganga Vilas Cruise, the world’s longest river cruise, got stuck on the third day of its 51-day journey in Bihar’s Chhapra district due to shallow water in the Ganga. The cruise, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13, couldn’t reach the shore, resultantly SDRF team rushed to ferry tourists onboard the cruise.

“SDRF team is stationed at the ghat so that immediate action can be taken on any untoward situation. Due to less water, there is a problem in bringing the cruise to the shore. Therefore, efforts are being made to bring tourists through small boats," said Chhapra’s Circle Officer Satendra Singh, who is a part of the arrangement-making team, as reported by ANI.

The cruise started from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh was supposed to dock at at the shore for the tourists to visit Chirand, an archaeological site.

In 51 days, the luxury cruise with foreign tourists will cover approximately 3,200 km of 27 river systems in India, including the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly, Brahmaputra, and West Coast Canal.

The cruise will visit 50 major tourist destinations, including heritage sites such as Varanasi’s famous Ganga Aarti and sanctuaries such as Kaziranga National Park and the Sundarbans Delta. In Bangladesh, the cruise will travel approximately 1,100 kilometres.

The cruise operated by a private player will be a regular feature, a senior official of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the agency responsible for National Waterways (NWs) told the Times of India.

According to reports, the average fare per person is about Rs 25,000 per night. Tickets for the Ganga Vilas cruise are available through the website of Antara Luxury River Cruises.

The itinerary of MV Ganga Vilas has been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India with stopovers at spots of historical, cultural, and religious importance. The expected date of arrival of MV Ganga Vilas in Dibrugarh is on March 1, 2023.

