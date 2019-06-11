Ganga Dussehra 2019: Know the Date, Time, Significance and Pooja Vidhi of Gangavataran

The river Ganges or Ganga is considered holy in the Hindu religion and is treated like a mother. Ganga Dussehra is also known as Gangavataran, which means 'the descent of the Ganga'. Every year, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on Dashami Tithi or the tenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Jyaistha as per the Hindu calendar. Ganga Dussehra is dedicated to Goddess Ganga and is celebrated by performing several rites and rituals of Ganga pooja.Ganga Dussehra is usually celebrated a day before Nirjala Ekadashi (Ekadashi when one doesn't even drink water while fasting). However, at times, Dussehra and Nirjala Ekadashi might fall on the same day. This year, Ganga Dussehra or Gangavataran will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12.According to astrology, the Dashami Tithi will begin at 8.19 pm on Tuesday, June 11 and will end at 6.27 pm on June 12.Ganga Dussehra is dedicated to Goddess Ganga, who descended to the Earth on this day. Ganga descended on Earth to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors. Before coming to the Earth, the Goddess Ganga was residing in Kamandal of Lord Brahma. It is said that she brought the purity of heaven to the Earth along with her, making it a pious place.Ganga Dussehra is observed by Hindus mainly in the North-Indian states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. The celebrations of Ganga Dussehra can be attended at Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad, and Patna, where devotees gather at the banks of the Ganges to perform aartis. Since Goddess Ganga is a symbol of purity, it is said taking a dip in the river on this day brings a state of purification and also heal any physical ailments. It is also said to help you get off the past sins.