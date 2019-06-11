Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ganga Dussehra 2019: Know the Date, Time, Significance and Pooja Vidhi of Gangavataran

The celebrations of Ganga Dussehra can be attended at Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad, and Patna, where devotees gather at the banks of the Ganges to perform aartis.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ganga Dussehra 2019: Know the Date, Time, Significance and Pooja Vidhi of Gangavataran
Ganga Dussehra is also known as Gangavataran, which means 'the descent of the Ganga'. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
The river Ganges or Ganga is considered holy in the Hindu religion and is treated like a mother. Ganga Dussehra is also known as Gangavataran, which means 'the descent of the Ganga'. Every year, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on Dashami Tithi or the tenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Jyaistha as per the Hindu calendar. Ganga Dussehra is dedicated to Goddess Ganga and is celebrated by performing several rites and rituals of Ganga pooja.

Ganga Dussehra 2019: Date and Time
Ganga Dussehra is usually celebrated a day before Nirjala Ekadashi (Ekadashi when one doesn't even drink water while fasting). However, at times, Dussehra and Nirjala Ekadashi might fall on the same day. This year, Ganga Dussehra or Gangavataran will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12.

According to astrology, the Dashami Tithi will begin at 8.19 pm on Tuesday, June 11 and will end at 6.27 pm on June 12.

Ganga Dussehra 2019: Significance
Ganga Dussehra is dedicated to Goddess Ganga, who descended to the Earth on this day. Ganga descended on Earth to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors. Before coming to the Earth, the Goddess Ganga was residing in Kamandal of Lord Brahma. It is said that she brought the purity of heaven to the Earth along with her, making it a pious place.

Ganga Dussehra 2019: Pooja Vidhi
Ganga Dussehra is observed by Hindus mainly in the North-Indian states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. The celebrations of Ganga Dussehra can be attended at Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad, and Patna, where devotees gather at the banks of the Ganges to perform aartis. Since Goddess Ganga is a symbol of purity, it is said taking a dip in the river on this day brings a state of purification and also heal any physical ailments. It is also said to help you get off the past sins.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram