Ganga Dussehra 2020: All You Need to Know

Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of the Shukla Paksa in the month of Jyeshta. This year the auspicious day is falling on June 1. The day is primarily marked by those living in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

According to the Hindu mythology, it is on Ganga Dussehra that river Ganges descended on Earth from heaven. This year the Dashami Tithi for the auspicious day started on May 31 at 5:36 pm and will end on June 1 at 2:57 pm, while the Hasta Nakshatra (divine Nakshatra) will begin from June 1 at 3:01 am and end on June 2 at 1:03 am.

On the pious occasion of Ganga Dussehra, devotees take a dip in the holy river and perform aartis to seek blessings. It is believed that taking 10 dips in Ganga on Ganga Dussehra can help a person wash off their sins. People also light divas and pray to the river in order to attain Moksha.

To mark the occasion, Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has extended his warm wishes to the country men. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot wrote, “Greetings and best wishes on the occasion of #GangaDussehra, the day holy river Ganges descended from heaven to earth. The river is a lifeline for lakhs of people. Let us resolve to keep the waters of the Ganges pristine & clean”.