Ganga Saptami 2020: Here's Date, Time and Puja Vidhi

Ganga Saptami is celebrated to commemorate the rebirth of the goddess Ganga. On this day, devotees worship the goddess Ganga and seek blessing from the holy river. This year, Ganga Saptami is observed on April 30.

The festival falls in the month of Vaisakh and is celebrated in Saptami Tithi. Ganga Saptami is also observed as Ganga Jayanti or Ganga Puja. This is considered as one of the important festivals in the Hindu calendar.

Ganga Saptami 2020: Puja Timings

According to Drik Panchang, this year’s Saptami Tithi timings are:

Ganga Saptami 2020 puja begins at 03:12 pm on April 29

Ganga Saptami 2020 puja ends at 02:39 pm on April 30.

Ganga Saptami 2020: How to perform puja

According to beliefs, devotees perform puja by lightening diyas and chanting mantras. Later, devotees take part in Ganga aarti and pray for good fortune.

Ganga Saptami 2020: Mantra

According to Hindu beliefs, devotees chant the Ganga saptami mantra while taking a holy dip in the river.

Om Namo Gangayai Vishwarupini Narayani Namo Namah.

Gange Ch Yamune Chav Godavari Saraswati.

Narmade Sindhu Kaveri Jale Asmin Sannidhim Kuru.

Ganga Vari Manohari Murariacharanchayut.

Tripurarishiraschari Papahari Punatu Ma ..

Ganga Gangeti Yo Bruyat, Yozhanam Shatarapi. Muchyte sarvapapebhyo, Vishnuloke se gachti

