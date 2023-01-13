Ganga Vilas News LIVE Updates: World's Longest Luxury Cruise to be Flagged Off from Varanasi by PM Modi Today; Will Cost Nearly Rs 25k Per Day

Live now
World's longest luxury cruise tour is all set to be flagged off in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday. The tour will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is highly-awaited by all. It will travel from Varanasi to Assam's Dibrugarh via Bangladesh. The luxury tour will cost each person Rs 25,000 per night and tickets are available through the website of Antara Luxury
32 foreign tourists who will go on the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, on its maiden journey were accorded a warm welcome in Varanasi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the cruise from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Guwahati in Assam on January 13 via video conferencing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, and inaugurate Tent City in Varanasi via video conferencing on Friday. During the event, he will also inaugurate and lay the groundwork for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1000 crore. READ MORE
The river cruise will be operated by private players Antara Luxury River Cruises and JM Baxi River Cruises along with the governmental partnership from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).
The expected date of arrival of MV Ganga Vilas in Dibrugarh is on March 1, 2023. This journey will take a total of 50 days, and the cruise will stop at more than 50 places, including World Heritage Sites on its way.
According to reports, the average fare per person is about Rs 25,000 per night. Tickets for the Ganga Vilas cruise are available through the website of Antara Luxury River Cruises. The itinerary of MV Ganga Vilas has been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India with stopovers at spots of historical, cultural, and religious importance.
The cruise will stay on Bangladesh rivers for a fortnight and thereafter will return to India via Guwahati and reach Dibrugarh. This vessel will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including Sundarban Delta and Kaziranga National Park.
In 50 days, the luxury cruise with foreign tourists will cover approximately 3,200 km of 27 river systems in India, including the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly, Brahmaputra, and West Coast Canal. After covering a total distance of 3,200 kms, the cruise will complete the longest voyage in the world.
The ambitious cruise is planned to visit upto 50 tourist spots, including World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam. In Bangladesh, the cruise will travel approximately 1,100 kilometres.
The stopovers at spots of historical, cultural, and religious importance have been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India. The expected date of arrival of MV Ganga Vilas in Dibrugarh is on March 1, 2023.
The cruise had left Kolkata on December 22, and reached Ramnagar port in Varanasi on Tuesday. “This will be a unique cruise in the world and a reflection of growing cruise tourism in India. I request that the people of West Bengal take advantage of this,” PM Modi said on Thursday.
The cruise will be flagged off from the jetty boarding point opposite to Ravidas Ghat. The cruise will have a capacity of 80 passengers with 18 suits.
People are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the cruise and are lauding efforts made by the Modi government. “The Ganga Vilas cruise will have foreign nationals and it will send a message to the people of the world on India’s tourism and this cruise will be very helpful in attracting tourists,” news agency ANI quoted Sunil Upadhyay, a resident of Varanasi, as saying.
Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and District Magistrate S Rajalingam have given necessary instructions in light of the flagging off ceremony to the officials of Culture department, Tourism department and Inland Waterways Transport.
