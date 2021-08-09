Ganga, Yamuna Rivers Cross Danger Mark in Prayagraj; Alert Issued As Water Levels Continue To Rise

In the Sangam city of Prayagraj, both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have crossed the danger mark and the levels continue to rise. The district administration has issued an alert regarding the increasing water levels. Due to the flood water entering the residential areas, there is a huge problem for the people. So far thousands of houses have been submerged in water in Chhota Baghada Salori, Daraganj, Nevada and Bailey Kachar in Prayagraj.

People trapped in flood-prone areas are moving to safer places, or have taken shelter in flood relief camps.

In view of the fierce form of Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Sangam city, after PAC, Jal Police and SDRF, now the team of NDRF has also been called.

The team, led by NDRF Commander Dinkar Tripathi, is patrolling the flood-prone areas. Along with this, announcements are being made and people are being asked to go to a safe place. “People who are trapped in their homes due to rising water levels and want to get out, are also being rescued. Some people who are taking shelter in their houses on the first floor, do not want to come out,” informed NDRF Commander.

People who are not ready to leave their homes are afraid of a possible theft after they leave the house. That is why some people are not ready to leave their houses despite rising water levels. However, the administration is constantly appealing to the people that the water level will increase further for the next one or two days, so people should go to safer places.

The government employees are constantly visiting the flood-affected areas. DM Sanjay Kumar Khatri and other officials along with the NDRF team inspected many areas today and took stock of the situation.

