Ganga, Yamuna Swell in Prayagaraj, Flood Alert Issued

The water levels of Ganga and Yamuna rivers have been rising for the past one week in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rain in Uttarakhand. This has caused a flood like situation in the Sangam area. Looking at the swelling rivers the State Disaster Response Force teams are alerting people living near the Sangam to shift to safer places.

Pilgrims, priests, shopkeepers and people living around the Sangam have been shifting to safer places with their belongings. The roads going towards Sangam are slowly getting flooded with water. Due to this the Devotees who want to visit Sangam are facing a lot of issues. Looking at the conditions, a flood alert has been issued. The SDRF teams along with the water police have been deployed in the area.

The authorities are consistently monitoring the rising water levels from the flood control room set up by the irrigation department.

However, both the rivers, Ganga and Yamuna, are currently flowing almost four meters below the danger level. The water levels of Ganga in Phaphamau are increasing with a speed of 2.41 cm per hour and in Chhatnag, it is increasing with a speed of 4.8 cm per hour. Whereas the water levels of Yamuna are increasing with a speed of 3.79 cm per hour. If the water levels continue to increase the same way it will create serious issues for people living in the low-lying areas. Also, there are strong chances that the water of Sangam will reach the sanctum sanctorum of the big Hanuman temple in the next three or four days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here