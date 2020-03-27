Gangaur Puja 2020: Date, Puja Timings and Significance

Gangaur Puja 2020 is a festival celebrated mainly in Rajasthan and some other parts of north India. According to Purimant School, the festival begins on the first day of Chaitra and continues for 18 days.

In north India, Chaitra month start 15 days before Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, as per Purnimant based calenders. Also known as Gauri Tritiya, Gangaur Puja 2020 falls on March 27.

The festival is celebrated in the honour of Goddess Gauri or Parvati. Both married and unmarried woman take part in this puja by making clay images of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and adorn them.

Gangaur Puja 2020 date and time

This year, Gangaur Puja will be celebrated on March 27. The Tritiya Tithi for Gangaur Puja began at 6.23 pm on March 26 and it will end at 8.42 pm on March 27.

Gangaur Puja 2020 significance

Gangaur Puja marks the celebration of spring and harvest. The festival symbolises togetherness of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

How Gangaur Puja is celebrated

On this festival, married women offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and observe day-long fast for marital happiness and good health of their husband. On the other hand, unmarried women observe this festival to get blessed with a compatible and loving life partner. They also prepare some delicacies for their near and dear ones.

