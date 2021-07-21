Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand Closed After Landslide

Many steep areas of Uttarakhand are still experiencing heavy rain. The risk of landslides has increased as a result of the heavy rain and the Meteorological Department has issued a warning predicting heavy rain till July 22. Landslides in different places on Wednesday have shut down the Gangotri National Highway. This is in the same Uttarkashi district where a cloudburst wreaked havoc on Monday. Three people were killed in Mando village and several houses were damaged due to floods after the cloudburst.

The National Highway has been closed because of a landslide near Sunagarh in Uttarkashi district, according to news agency ANI. This highway was previously closed for the same reason on July 12. The landslide, however, occurred in the Dabrani area.

Due to a landslide that occurred a week ago, about half a dozen villages were cut off from the headquarters. However, this roadway could be reopened after eight to ten hours of relief work. 250 roads in the hills were closed on Monday due to excessive rainfall, with many of them still closed.

About a month ago, the Badrinath National Highway was also blocked due to a landslide. The areas affected were, Gulabkoti and Kaudia areas of Chamoli, whereas the Rishikesh-Srinagar highway was temporarily closed near Tehri-Garhwal.

Meanwhile, water levels in the rivers in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh have risen above the danger level as a result of the heavy rain.

The electricity supply of Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar and Pithoragarh were also affected due to heavy rain.

