Gangrape Suspected Behind Woman's Death on Gujarat Queen, Say Police

On the day of Diwali, a woman’s hanged body was found in coach D-12 of the Gujarat Queen train at the Valsad railway station of Gujarat. Now, the case of gangrape that happened in Vadodara is disclosed from her diary found at her house. She has written in her diary that two auto-rickshaw drivers have abducted and gang-raped her ahead of two days of Diwali.

The police are searching for the accused now. In this matter, the Vadodara crime branch detained two persons on Sunday.

A person who was cleaning the coach saw the woman’s body hanging inside the coach. In the investigation of GRP Valsad, no railway ticket was found with the woman’s body. However, with the help of a mobile phone found with the body, police have contacted the woman’s family. So, the police came to know that the woman was a first-year student in a college and was living in Valsad. She was living in a hostel and was associated with some social organisations.

A diary has been found from the house of the deceased in which she has written that she was returning to her room in the evening on the day of Dhanteras.

During this, two people started chasing him. She called a friend of the same organisation in which she used to work and told that two people were chasing her. Then two men threatened the girl and took her to the Vaccine Ground in Vadodara and raped her in turn. Thereafter the accused had fled.

After this, the driver of a bus passing by helped her to reach the room. The police searched for that bus driver and questioned him too.

The bus driver said, “When I reached to park the bus in the evening, there the girl was half-naked under the tree. The girl said that she was raped. Two youths tied my hands and raped me. Finding his clothes, she put them on and reached her friend."

The bus driver said that the girl did not respond further. “In the meantime, an uncle came there. Later uncle and I, with the help of a mobile torch, brought the girl’s slippers and trousers from the place shown by her. The leggings were torn. After getting dressed, he called his friend from my number. She asked her friend to come near Chakli circle. The girl was taken to Chakli circle where her friend came and both of them left."

According to the information received from the family of the deceased, she was about to return by train on the day of Diwali but the news of her death by suicide came in the morning itself. The deceased was good in her studies. Her name was on the merit list in class 10th. Apart from this, she was also associated with one group. This NGO works for people with suicidal tendencies and the students not to take wrong steps and to face the troubles boldly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.