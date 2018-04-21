English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gangster Abu Salem, Serving Life Term in Mumbai Jail, Denied Parole to Get Married
Salem, who is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, had written to jail authorities on February 16, seeking parole to marry Mumbai-based Sayed Bahar Kausar alias Heena.
File photo of Abu Salem. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem’s plea for 45 days’ parole to get married for a second time was rejected by authorities on Saturday morning.
Salem, who is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, had written to jail authorities on February 16, seeking parole to marry Mumbai-based Sayed Bahar Kausar alias Heena.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Salem had mentioned in his plea that he was planning to tie the knot on May 5. He had reportedly said that he would be staying at Kausar’s home in Mumbra for the duration of the parole. The plea for parole mentioned Mohammed Salim Abdul Razak Memon and Mohammed Rafique Sayyed, believed to be his cousins, as guarantors.
Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in 2005, was last year sentenced to life imprisonment by a special TADA court for his role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.
Besides the March 1993 Mumbai blasts case, Salem has already been sentenced to life in February 2015, in the builder Pradeep Jain's murder case of March 7, 1995 at Juhu.
