Gangster Ali Budesh, Dawood Ibrahim's Enemy Who Called Him a 'Beggar', Dies of Illness in Bahrain: Report

Notorious gangster Ali Budesh, a well-known enemy of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has died due to illness, reports said. Budesh, a resident of Mumbai, was living in Bahrain after absconding from India several years ago, India Today reported.

Budesh was once a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim but had later grabbed headlines for vowing to kill the gangster.

A few years back, Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel had allegedly left threatening messages to the MLAs and leaders of BJP, under the name of Ali Budesh. Denying that he was an extortionist, Budesh had called Dawood a “beggar”, triggering enmity between the two sides.

In 2021, Dawood Ibrahim and Shakeel, who were allegedly in Pakistan at the time, had reportedly sent a gangster named Jan Mohammad from Mumbai to kill Budesh in Bahrain but the operation was unsuccessful.

According to the plan, Jan Mohammed Sheikh was supposed to reach Bahrain and start reconnaissance of whereabouts of Ali Budesh. Afterwards, two more people from Dubai were going to reach Bahrain and kill Ali Budesh.

However, Ali Budesh allegedly got wind of the plan and started keeping tabs on Jan Mohammed Sheikh. He then got Jan Mohammed Sheikh arrested by Bahrain authorities and deported to India

Ali Budesh, along with Chhota Rajan and Bablu Srivastava, had hijacked many of Dawood’s close friends at the behest of Indian agencies.

