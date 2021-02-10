Gangster Arun Gawli, Four Other Inmates Test Positive for Covid-19 in Nagpur Jail

Five inmates of Nagpur Central Prison including gangster Arun Gawli tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, an official said. Gawli (65) is serving a life sentence in the case related to Shiv Sena leader Kamlakar Jamsandekar's murder.

Jail superintendent Anup Kumre said Gawli and four other inmates were found to have contracted the virus, and they are being treated by prison doctors. Gawli was tested for the viral infection after he took ill on Monday, Kumre said.