Chhota Shakeel's 'Telephone Operator', Who Made Extortion Calls for Gangster, Dies of Covid in Pakistan

Gangster Chhota Shakeel telephone operator, who was wanted in over two dozen cases in Mumbai, died of multi-organ failure after he fell ill with Covid-19 in Pakistan’s Karachi late on Friday night.

Fifty-one-year-old Fahim Machmach, who carried out extortions on Shakeel’s orders, was buried in Karachi on Saturday, The Times of India reported. Gangster Shakeel dialed his family in Piru lane in Mumai and informed about his passing away.

Recently, after testing positive for Covid-19, Machmach was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi with severe breathing problems.

He was called “Machmach” for his style of nagging victims.

The report quoted a police official who said that they are trying to get more information on his death. “Yes, we got information about his death. We are awaiting details,’’ a senior police official told the TOI.

Machmach was wanted in a number of cases in Delhi, Gujarat and Mumbai, including in one of the two attacks on former Mumbai mayor Milind Vaidya in Mahim in 1999. Later, he fled India and was back in news in 2003 when he abused a builder in South Mumbai for refusing to pay Shakeel.

His role in the attack was discovered after the crime branch arrested four members of Shakeel’s gang. “Tere was a plan to eliminate him in 2001,” a former encounter specialist told TOI.

After police launched an operation to nab Machmach in the Vaidya case, he fled to Dubai and later moved to Karachi with Shakeel.

Back in August last year, Shakeel denied that Dawood Ibrahim, one of India’s most wanted men, lives in Karachi despite the Pakistan government admitting to his presence in the city.

In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, the high-ranking member of the D-Company said it was the Indian media’s responsibility to show that Ibrahim lived in Karachi’s upmarket Clifton area, as was reported, and said they were not answerable to any government, including Pakistan’s.

“It’s your responsibility, not ours. When we are not there (in Karachi)… how can anyone own us?” he replied to a question on the Pakistan government listing his address in a sanction order proscribing 88 terrorists.

Ibrahim has been accused by India of being the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, and Indian authorities have often said that they believe Ibrahim lives in Karachi’s Clifton area. But Pakistan often denied his presence in that country.

