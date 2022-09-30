CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#PonniyinSelvan#CongressCrisis#BiggBoss16#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Gangster Neeraj Bawana's Father Arrested from Delhi with Arms
1-MIN READ

Gangster Neeraj Bawana's Father Arrested from Delhi with Arms

PTI

Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 18:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Neeraj Bawana and some of his gang members are currently lodged in the Tihar Jail in connection with several murder and extortion cases (File Image)

Neeraj Bawana and some of his gang members are currently lodged in the Tihar Jail in connection with several murder and extortion cases (File Image)

Two cars, including a bulletproof vehicle, were also recovered from him, a police officer said

The Delhi Police has arrested the father of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana after recovering illegal pistols with live cartridges, officials said on Friday.

A senior official said police recovered four countrymade pistols along with live cartridges. Two cars, including a bulletproof vehicle, was also recovered, the officer said.

Bawana and some of his gang members are currently lodged in the Tihar Jail in connection with several murder and extortion cases.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 30, 2022, 18:29 IST
last updated:September 30, 2022, 18:29 IST