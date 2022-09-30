Gangster Neeraj Bawana's Father Arrested from Delhi with Arms

The Delhi Police has arrested the father of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana after recovering illegal pistols with live cartridges, officials said on Friday.

A senior official said police recovered four countrymade pistols along with live cartridges. Two cars, including a bulletproof vehicle, was also recovered, the officer said.

Bawana and some of his gang members are currently lodged in the Tihar Jail in connection with several murder and extortion cases.

