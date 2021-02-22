Gangster Ravi Pujari to be Brought to Mumbai Tomorrow From Karnataka

Mumbai: Extradited gangster Ravi Pujari is likely to be brought to Mumbai from Karnataka on early Tuesday morning. The development comes after a special Bengaluru court granted custody of the dreaded gangster in connection with various cases registered against him for which Mumbai Police had sought his custody.

A top officer in Mumbai Police told News18 that Pujari will be brought to Mumbai at around 4am. “It was difficult to get his custody. We had to produce documents regarding permission granted by Senegal authorities as well as a warrant issued against him by the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) special court," the officer in Mumbai Police said.

There are close to 49 serious offences registered in Mumbai against the notorious gangster, including cases of murder and extortion. There are cases lodged at Navi Mumbai and Thane as well. Pujari was extradited to India in February 2019.

The Karnataka Police had extradited Pujari from Senegal in February 2020 and brought him back to Bengaluru. It all began back in 2018, when the police managed to first identify him--'beyond reasonable doubt' in December. On January 1, 2019, undercover surveillance was carried out, reconfirming his identity. And it was in his 'weak moment'--when Pujari, who was out to get his hair coloured at a barber’s shop in Senegal, was accosted by the local police and taken into custody on January 19, 2019.

Pujari had been untraceable since 1994. After the murder of an underworld figure back then, pujari reportedly fled to Nepal on a fake Indian passport. From there he went to Bangkok and then travelled to Uganda and Burkina Faso, and finally Senegal in West Africa. He lived in Burkina Faso for 12 years and got the citizenship and passport there under false identity of Antony Fernandes.