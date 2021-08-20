Gangster Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: Clean Chit to Police in Judicial Commission's Investigation Report

The Judicial Commission constituted to investigate the Bikru case of Kanpur and the encounter case of gangster Vikas Dubey has given a clean chit to the Uttar Police Police team.

According to the commission, no evidence has been found of the encounter being fake. This judicial commission was headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Dr. BS Chauhan. At the same time, retired High Court judge Shashikant Agarwal and former DGP KL Gupta were members of the committee. The report of the commission of inquiry was presented by the UP government in the assembly on Thursday.

According to the 132-page report, the investigation revealed that Vikas Dubey and his gang had the patronage of local police as well as revenue and administrative officials in Kanpur. Vikas Dubey had already got information about the police raid at his house. Due to his connection with officials, Vikas Dubey’s name was not included in the list of top 10 criminals of the circle, while 64 criminal cases were pending against him. Apart from this, there was never a fair investigation of the cases registered against him.

The commission has said in the investigation report that no one came forward from the public or media side to refute the police side and the evidence related to the incident. Even the wife of Vikas Dubey did not appear before the commission.

The commission has also made several important recommendations regarding police and judicial reforms in its investigation report of 132 pages. Among these, there is a recommendation to implement the police commissionerate system in big cities of the state like Prayagraj, Agra and Meerut. Along with this, it has been suggested to reduce the pressure on the police, emphasize on modernization, increase man power and to separate law and order and investigation.

Along with this, the commission has also recommended a detailed guideline regarding police raids for the arrest of notorious criminals. In this guideline, it should be clearly instructed on what preparations have to be done by the police before the raid.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has attacked the BJP government on the report and has alleged that there is a nexus between the criminals, administrative and police officials in the state. The Samajwadi Party Spokesperson, Anurag Bhadauria has said, “The report presented in the UP Assembly makes it clear that the police officials used to inform Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand. The Samajwadi Party believes that there is a big nexus of criminals, administrative and police officials in the state. The government was able to break the nexus only on papers but in reality this nexus has become big now.”

