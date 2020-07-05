Gangster Vikas Dubey's Mother Rues Demolition of Ancestral House in Kanpur, 'Saddened' by His Actions

Vikas Dubey's mother is "unhappy" after the razing down of the house of her notorious gangster son, a day after she urged police to shoot and kill him.

Sarla Devi’s strongly worded reaction had come on the same day when eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were shot dead by the members of a gang in Kanpur. At least seven others, including a civilian, were also injured in the incident.

He should surrender himself before police. If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in encounter. I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him because what he has done is very wrong: Sarla Devi,mother of Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur encounter case pic.twitter.com/oiuxpcgC33 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2020

Sarla Devi said that the house demolished by the Kanpur administration was her ancestral house, a report by the Hindustan Times stated.

“I am saddened by this action. It was our ancestral house. The house was built by my husband and father-in-law and not by my son Vikas Dubey. The administration could have demolished Vikas’s properties, not ours,” Sarla Devi told ANI.

Sarla Devi added that she had not met her husband in the last four months and was living in Lucknow with her young son. She said she was facing problems because of Dubey and that the Police was continuously questioning her and her relatives.

The Uttar Pradesh district administration on Saturday demolished the house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, a day after eight police personnel were gunned down by criminals during an attempt to arrest him.

Police officials also said the surveillance team was scanning over 500 mobile phones and efforts were on to retrieve information pertaining to Dubey, who has faced about 60 criminal cases. The Special Task Force of UP Police has also been roped in.

Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said a cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for providing information about Dubey and the identity of the information provider will be kept secret.