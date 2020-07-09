Gangster Vikas Dubey's Wife, Son Picked up For Questioning by STF

Richa Dubey, wife of gangster Vikas Dubey, was picked up from her Krishna Nagar residence on Thursday evening by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) and taken to an undisclosed destination for questioning.

Dubey's elder son and one servant was also picked up by the STF.

Richa is said to be Dubey's partner in crime by supporting his activities and even providing logistic support to him.

Said to be a part of the conspiracy that led to the killing of eight policemen in Bikru village on July 3, she had connected her mobile to the CCTV camera installed in their now-demolished house in Bikru village and would keep an eye on the activities there even in her absence.

Richa had gone missing immediately after the massacre.

STF sources said that she will also be taken to Kanpur and will be confronted with her husband for interrogation.

Interestingly, the police and the Special Task Force teams had visited the Krishna Nagar house twice in the past one week but could not find Richa or her son.

on Thursday, STF officials refused to comment on the matter but neighbours said that they had been taken away by the police.

Earlier in the day, Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight police personnel in Bikru village in Kanpur on July 3, was arrested from the Mahakaal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

He is being brought to Kanpur on transit remand.

According to STF sources, in the initial interrogation, Dubey said that he had an axe to grind with circle officer Devendra Mishra who was shot dead by his accomplices.

He denied having axed the police official and said that the latter had been threatening him frequently. He also regretted the incident.