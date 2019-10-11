Gangster Wanted in 10 Murder Cases Arrested by Punjab Police After Brief Encounter

Chandigarh: Ropar Police on Friday arrested one of Delhi’s and Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted gangsters after brief exchange of fire. Prakash Mishra alias Jhunna Pandit is the eleventh gangster nabbed by Ropar Police in the last one year.

Pandit was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was wanted in 10 murder cases, including a triple murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur. He has six cases under the UP Gangster Act. Pandit’s gang is involved in over 20 murder cases, extortion and kidnaping in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, according to SSP Ropar Swapan Sharma.

Two pistols of 32 bore and eight live bullets were recovered from his possession after his arrest on Friday morning. Pandit had reportedly been on the run ever since he and his gang members publicly killed one Dilip Patel in Banaras. Patel was the brother Rajesh Patel, the Uttar Pradesh president of Kisan Morcha.

Eight members of Pandit’s gang are already in jail of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Pandit committed was first accused in a murder case at the age of 16 and was kept in juvenile jail twice for a period of three years each. Investigations also reveal that he got three murders executed even when he was in jail.

According to the SSP, recent investigations show that most of the gangsters and contraband smugglers use a common modus-operandi. They use local routes to travel and usually have hideouts near religious places, in order to remain anonymous. Anti-social activity of such elements in areas around Punjab-Himachal border have come down drastically in recent months, with the police discovering their basic modus operandi.

