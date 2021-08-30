Gangster Slaps Cop in Tihar, Dies After Being Assaulted by Jail Staff

The investigation into the alleged death of gangster Ankit Gujjar at Tihar Jail earlier this month has found that a slap was the trigger for the alleged assault on him by security personnel on jail premises. According to a report in The Indian Express, the west district police recorded statements of 12 jail inmates and 10 jail officials at Tihar Jail. The probe found that Gujjar slapped the DS of Tihar Jail following which security personnel at the jail allegedly thrashed him and shifted him to another cell.

In the fight, two other inmates, Gurjeet Singh and Gurmeet Singh, were also injured. Both the brothers were lodged in cell number 26 of ward 5A along with Gujjar.

In the statement recorded by the west district police, the two brothers stated that during a surprise search by jail staff in their ward, a mobile phone and a charger were recovered from Gujjar’s possession. After the recovery of these things, DS came and slapped Gujjar. Gujjar slapped him back. The other two inmates claimed that the DS called more security officials and told them that Gujjar and two others had attacked the jail staff.

Talking about the incident, Urvija Goel, DCP (West), said that they had already booked six persons in the case and were further investigating the matter. After the incident, the DS, along with his five subordinates, was suspended.

In Gujjar’s postmortem report, it was revealed that the cause of his death was a haemorrhage and multiple injuries on the body. Speaking about Gujjar’s alleged death, his father Vikram Singh alleged that his son was killed by the jail staff because he refused to give them protection money.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside the houses of the DS and other jail officials. Police suspect that some criminals might try to exact revenge for the Gangster’s death.

