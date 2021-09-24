2 'Lawyers' Enter at 1:15 pm, Gogi Appears and...: Blow-by-Blow Account of Rohini Court Shooting Spree

The Delhi police on Friday said three assailants dressed as lawyers were shot dead after they opened fire and killed gangster Jitender Mann ‘Gogi’ at the Rohini court.

According to Delhi police sources, Sunil Maan and Jitender Mann Gogi were scheduled to appear before Special Judge Gagandeep Singh in Room no 207 in Rohini Court. Both members of the ‘Tillu’ gang were associates and were slated to appear before the judge for offences under section 302/34 of Indian Penal Code in Delhi. A team of the special cell was also detailed near the hearing with weapons.

Sunil Maan was produced before the court half an hour before Gogi. At about 1.15 PM, when Gogi was produced in the court, two boys, later identified as Rahul and Moris, entered the premise dressed as lawyers, officials said.

Both the assailants were wanted by the police. Rahul, belonging to Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh was wanted in the murder of gangster Bharat Solanki alias Yovin, a member of the Gogi gang. Moris was wanted by the police in the Gullar Pradhan murder case at Bahadurgarh.

The gangsters opened fire at Gogi using .38 bore and .30 bore pistols. Gogi received five to six-shot injuries, officials said. The special cell forces responded to the shooting and eight rounds of firing.

Both Rahul and Moris were killed on the spot. Gogi was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Delhi police officials said an escort team of the third battalion also fired upon the assailants with AK-47.

Rohini DCP Pranav Tayal confirmed the attack and said, “Two assailants in uniform of advocate fired upon Gogi in court, following which police also opened fire,” . Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in a statement said that the killers were “neutralised” by the officers and clarified that it was “not a gang war”.

The Delhi police said the Joint CP (Northern Range) will enquire into the incident and submit a report.

Chairman of Bar Council of India, Rakesh Sherawat condemned the incident and called it a major security lapse. “Incident (shootout) at Rohini Court is a major security lapse. We condemn it. Such incidents have been repeatedly happening, court security is at stake. Despite raising this issue to Delhi CP, no concrete step has been taken."

“It is due to the security personnel’s carelessness that such incidents have been recurring. We will take this issue up in an urgent meeting. We will try meeting Delhi CP either today or tomorrow and demand action against responsible police officers," he added.

