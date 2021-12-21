CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » India » Ganja Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized From Truck In J'khand, 2 Held
1-MIN READ

Ganja Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized From Truck In J'khand, 2 Held

Ganja Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized From Truck In J'khand, 2 Held

More than 390 kg of ganja was seized and two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district during a vehicle checking drive on Monday, a senior police officer said. The incident happened on Ranchi-Patna NH-33 under the jurisdiction of the Kuju police outpost of the district.

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 20: More than 390 kg of ganja was seized and two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district during a vehicle checking drive on Monday, a senior police officer said. The incident happened on Ranchi-Patna NH-33 under the jurisdiction of the Kuju police outpost of the district.

The seized ganja is estimated to be valued at around Rs 40 lakh, the police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, the police team intercepted a truck bearing an Andhra Pradesh registration number, recovered the contraband from it and arrested the two occupants of the vehicle, Ramgarh SP Prabhat Kumar said The truck was on its way to Patna from Andhra Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:December 21, 2021, 00:48 IST