Ganpati Bappa Moreya! PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesh. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of the 10-day festival when people bring idols of the Lord to their homes and pray to him to end all their troubles in life. The celebrations begin today on August 31 and will continue till September 9.

“यतो बुद्धिरज्ञाननाशो मुमुक्षोः, यतः सम्पदो भक्तसन्तोषिकाः स्युः।, यतो विघ्ननाशो यतः कार्यसिद्धिः, सदा तं गणेशं नमामो भजामः।।, गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

यतो बुद्धिरज्ञाननाशो मुमुक्षोः, यतः सम्पदो भक्तसन्तोषिकाः स्युः। यतो विघ्ननाशो यतः कार्यसिद्धिः, सदा तं गणेशं नमामो भजामः।। गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us. pic.twitter.com/crUwqL6VdH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022

The festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and fervour in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Throughout Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees dress up in new clothes, throng pandals and Lord Ganesha’s temples to offer prayers and relish delicious foods.

ALSO READ: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English, Hindi and Marathi to Share on Ganeshotsav

GANESH CHATURTHI: SIGNIFICANCE

Ganesh Chaturthi symbolises Ganesha’s rebirth and represents new beginnings. In the 10-day-long celebration, devotees worship the god of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity before beginning any significant work.

GANESH CHATURTHI: SHUBH MUHURAT

Ganesh Chaturthi is on Wednesday i.e. August 31. The muhurat for Ganapati Moorti Sthpana is for two hours and 33 minutes from 11:05 am to 01:38 pm. Ganesh Visarjan will fall on September 9. Devotees immerse Lord Ganesha’s idols in water on this day.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here