Ganpati Visarjan: Road Restrictions in Mumbai, 63 BEST Bus Routes

After 10-day long worship of Lord Ganesha with the love and dedication, the followers will bid adieu to Bappa on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Anant Chaturdashi also marks the day for Ganpati Visarjan, when devotees immerse Ganpati idols in the water. As Maharashtra witnesses the largest Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the state will be busy with the Visarjan on Thursday, which will be done with pomp and show.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, marks one of the best celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi. From Lalbaugcha Raja and Ganesh Galli to Chinchpokli cha Raja and Khetwadi cha Raja, Mumbai hosts the largest number of Ganpati celebrations in the state. As all the idols, except Andhericha Raja, will be heading for Ganpati Visarjan on Thursday, the civic bodies have taken special measures to avoid unnecessary traffic.

To ease the traffic movement, as many as 63 BEST bus routes will be terminated before their respective destinations after 1pm on September 12. This is also done keeping the major road restrictions in Mumbai.

The routes, 6Ltd, 21Ltd, 28, 32, 33, 35, 37, 39, 42, 56, 57, 59, 63, 76, 103, 106, 125, 132Ring, 133Ring, 134, 161, 162, 165, 168, 169 (both), 171, 174, 200, 201, 203, 210Ltd, 221, 224, 234, 244, 247, 249, 255Ltd, 277, 281, 294, 330Ltd, 352, 352 (both), 354, 355Ltd, 356Ltd, 360, 364, 369, 380, 385, 399Ltd, 425, 499Ltd, 511Ltd, 709Ltd, 710Ltd, 718Ltd, 720Ltd and C-72Exp will be curtailed.

Also, as mentioned, the Yari Bus Terminal will be closed after 1pm.

