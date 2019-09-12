Ganpati Visarjan: Road Restrictions in Mumbai, 63 BEST Bus Routes
From Lalbaugcha Raja and Ganesh Galli to Chinchpokli cha Raja and Khetwadi cha Raja, Mumbai hosts the largest number of Ganpati celebrations in Maharashtra.
Devotees carry the 61ft tall Lord Ganesh idol of Khairatabad pandal for immersion, after the 11-day long Ganesh Utsav celebrations, in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)
After 10-day long worship of Lord Ganesha with the love and dedication, the followers will bid adieu to Bappa on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Anant Chaturdashi also marks the day for Ganpati Visarjan, when devotees immerse Ganpati idols in the water. As Maharashtra witnesses the largest Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the state will be busy with the Visarjan on Thursday, which will be done with pomp and show.
Mumbai, the financial capital of India, marks one of the best celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi. From Lalbaugcha Raja and Ganesh Galli to Chinchpokli cha Raja and Khetwadi cha Raja, Mumbai hosts the largest number of Ganpati celebrations in the state. As all the idols, except Andhericha Raja, will be heading for Ganpati Visarjan on Thursday, the civic bodies have taken special measures to avoid unnecessary traffic.
To ease the traffic movement, as many as 63 BEST bus routes will be terminated before their respective destinations after 1pm on September 12. This is also done keeping the major road restrictions in Mumbai.
Due to major road restrictions in Mumbai, as many as 63 BEST bus routes will be terminated before their respective destinations after 1pm. #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiVisarjan # pic.twitter.com/iGkHbgA4Ec— TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) September 12, 2019
The routes, 6Ltd, 21Ltd, 28, 32, 33, 35, 37, 39, 42, 56, 57, 59, 63, 76, 103, 106, 125, 132Ring, 133Ring, 134, 161, 162, 165, 168, 169 (both), 171, 174, 200, 201, 203, 210Ltd, 221, 224, 234, 244, 247, 249, 255Ltd, 277, 281, 294, 330Ltd, 352, 352 (both), 354, 355Ltd, 356Ltd, 360, 364, 369, 380, 385, 399Ltd, 425, 499Ltd, 511Ltd, 709Ltd, 710Ltd, 718Ltd, 720Ltd and C-72Exp will be curtailed.
Also, as mentioned, the Yari Bus Terminal will be closed after 1pm.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Zoya Factor Doppelganger Left Fans Confused if the Cricketer is Making His Bollywood Debut
- Nach Baliye 9 Wild Card Entrant Urvashi Dholakia Gets into Argument With Ahmed Khan
- Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked in Gorgeous Yellow Attire at Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, See Pics
- Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV 65-inch 4K Model in India on September 17
- BJP Exploiting West Bengal’s Political Affair With Festivals but it Began with the Trinamool Congress