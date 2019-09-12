Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ganpati Visarjan: Time, Rituals to Follow for Ganpati Bappa's Farewell

On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, incense sticks are lit up to conduct puja and aarti before bidding the deity adieu.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ganpati Visarjan: Time, Rituals to Follow for Ganpati Bappa's Farewell
Devotees march with an idol of Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Loading...

Ganesh Puja, which commenced on September 2, is a ten-day long extravaganza that will culminate on Ananth Chaturdashi or Visarjan on September 12. The 14th day of the lunar fortnight marks the end of the grand Hindu festival.

The festival which centers on Lord Ganesha, known to be removing obstacles and paving way for new beginnings, is observed across the nation, and with much zeal and enthusiasm especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

After his 10-day visit, it’s time to bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha, whose departure is marked by processions amid ceremony, before finally, immersing the statue in water with prayers.

Take a look at the timings for Visarjan (Source: drikpanchang.com)

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 6:08 am to 07:40 am

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 10:45 am to 03:22 pm

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:54 pm to 06:27 pm

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 06:27 pm to 09:22 pm

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 12:18 am to 01:45 am, September 13

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:06 am on September 12, 2019

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 07:35 am on September 13, 2019

Ganpati Visarjan Puja Vidhi

On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, incense sticks are lit up to conduct puja and aarti before bidding the deity farewell. After the conclusion of aarti, people offer haldi, kumkum and flowers to the idol. Bhog is distributed among devotees after they offer their prayers. The immersion process begins after devotees take the final blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram