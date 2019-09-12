Ganpati Visarjan: Time, Rituals to Follow for Ganpati Bappa's Farewell
On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, incense sticks are lit up to conduct puja and aarti before bidding the deity adieu.
Devotees march with an idol of Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Ganesh Puja, which commenced on September 2, is a ten-day long extravaganza that will culminate on Ananth Chaturdashi or Visarjan on September 12. The 14th day of the lunar fortnight marks the end of the grand Hindu festival.
The festival which centers on Lord Ganesha, known to be removing obstacles and paving way for new beginnings, is observed across the nation, and with much zeal and enthusiasm especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
After his 10-day visit, it’s time to bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha, whose departure is marked by processions amid ceremony, before finally, immersing the statue in water with prayers.
Take a look at the timings for Visarjan (Source: drikpanchang.com)
Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 6:08 am to 07:40 am
Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 10:45 am to 03:22 pm
Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:54 pm to 06:27 pm
Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 06:27 pm to 09:22 pm
Night Muhurat (Labha) - 12:18 am to 01:45 am, September 13
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:06 am on September 12, 2019
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 07:35 am on September 13, 2019
Ganpati Visarjan Puja Vidhi
On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, incense sticks are lit up to conduct puja and aarti before bidding the deity farewell. After the conclusion of aarti, people offer haldi, kumkum and flowers to the idol. Bhog is distributed among devotees after they offer their prayers. The immersion process begins after devotees take the final blessings of Lord Ganesha.
