Garbage Mountains in Delhi's Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla to Be Removed in 3 Years

The mountains of garbage in Delhi’s Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla will be removed in the next three years. The North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has prepared a plan to eliminate these mountains at landfill sites by June 2022, South MCD by December 2023 and East MCD by December 2024.

The problem of these garbage mountains in the national capital was also mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission-2. The EDMC had already set a target to close the Ghazipur site by December 2024 after the incident of landfill collapse there.

To eliminate these landfill sites, all three bodies of the MCD are adopting bio-mining technology and setting up plants to convert the waste into energy sources. The North, South and East MCDs have declared their deadlines to close the landfills.

At the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission-2, PM Narendra Modi said, “The Mountain of garbage in the city should be removed. The Ghazipur landfill has taken the shape of a mountain and these dumping yards have become a problem for the disposal of garbage. The problem needs to be eliminated soon.”

According to MCD data, around 11,400 tonnes of garbage is generated every day. The 6,200 tonnes is dumped in the landfills of Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa and the remaining 5,200 tonnes of waste is processed with the help of WTE (compactors and waste-to-energy plants).

In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 meters, only eight meters less than the Qutub Minar. In 2017, the landfill collapse at the Ghazipur site had led to two deaths.

In view of the incident, the EDMC started the process of bio-mining in 2019 to reduce the height of the landfill. Around 15 meters height has been reduced by processing 7,75,000 tonnes of waste till now.