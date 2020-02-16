Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Gargi College Molestation Case: Another Accused Held, Total Arrests Rise to 15

On February 6, a group of men broke into the college and allegedly groped, harassed and molested girl students. The attack took place during their college festival 'Reverie'.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 9:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gargi College Molestation Case: Another Accused Held, Total Arrests Rise to 15
A file photo shows Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in a green sweater) address students at Gargi College. (PTI)

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week, taking the number of people held in the case to 15, police said.

On February 6, a group of men broke into the college and allegedly groped, harassed and molested girl students. The attack took place during their college festival 'Reverie'.

The students alleged that the men, in their 30s and drunk, groped and dragged girls and performed obscene acts, while security and Delhi Police personnel stood by like mute spectators. They also alleged they were threatened by the intruders who also passed objectionable remarks and used cuss words.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal.

The accused were reportedly outside the college when the fest was underway. They gathered outside the gate of the college, vandalised a car and then broke in.

They allegedly jumped over the barricades placed by the college security staff, outnumbered them and then misbehaved with the women students, police added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram