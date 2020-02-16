Gargi College Molestation Case: Another Accused Held, Total Arrests Rise to 15
On February 6, a group of men broke into the college and allegedly groped, harassed and molested girl students. The attack took place during their college festival 'Reverie'.
A file photo shows Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in a green sweater) address students at Gargi College. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week, taking the number of people held in the case to 15, police said.
On February 6, a group of men broke into the college and allegedly groped, harassed and molested girl students. The attack took place during their college festival 'Reverie'.
The students alleged that the men, in their 30s and drunk, groped and dragged girls and performed obscene acts, while security and Delhi Police personnel stood by like mute spectators. They also alleged they were threatened by the intruders who also passed objectionable remarks and used cuss words.
The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal.
The accused were reportedly outside the college when the fest was underway. They gathered outside the gate of the college, vandalised a car and then broke in.
They allegedly jumped over the barricades placed by the college security staff, outnumbered them and then misbehaved with the women students, police added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Loves Adventure So Much, She'd Go to Mars if Given a Chance
- When Ranveer Singh and Madhuri Dixit Matched Steps on 'Chane ke khet mein'
- Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Says Sidharth Shukla was in a 'Violent and Aggressive' Relationship with Her
- Amazon, Flipkart Challenge India's New Tax on Online Sellers
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers