Gargi College Molestation Case: Students to Meet DCW on Saturday to Get Update on Commission's Probe

Some student representatives will meet the panel on Saturday to get a status update on the panel's probe in the matter.

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Gargi College Molestation Case: Students to Meet DCW on Saturday to Get Update on Commission's Probe
A file photo shows Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in a green sweater) address students at Gargi College. (PTI)

New Delhi: The students of Gargi College will meet the Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday to get a status update in the commission's probe into the alleged molestation incident at the all-women college during a cultural festival, according to the panel. The women's panel had issued a notice to the college principal over the incident and asked her to reply till February 25.

Some student representatives will meet the panel on Saturday to get a status update on the panel's probe in the matter. The students had boycotted classes after the incident. Now, they are holding hour-long boycotts since some students have their examinations in April.

Sources said the students are looking for someone to file an RTI on their behalf to get details of the college budget under various heads, including security. A fact finding committee constituted by the college has submitted its preliminary report after recording 600 testimonies. A final report is still awaited.

On February 6, a group of men broke into the college and allegedly groped, harassed and molested girl students. The attack took place during the college festival, "Reverie". The students had alleged that the drunken men, in their 30s, groped and dragged girls and performed obscene acts, while the college security staff and Delhi Police personnel kept standing there like mute spectators.

Till now, 17 men have been arrested in connection with the case.

