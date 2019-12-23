Garhwa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Mithilesh Kumar Thakur of JMM Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

80. Garhwa (गढ़वा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Garhwa (गढ़वा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Palamu (पलामू) division. Garhwa is part of 13. Palamu Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 51.8%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.18%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,65,427 eligible electors, of which 1,93,184 were male, 1,72,243 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Garhwa, there are 17014 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 9834 are male, 7180 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 4524 voters in the 80+ age category and 5490 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Garhwa Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JMM -- -- Mithilesh Kumar Thakur LEADING BSP -- -- Birendra Prasad TMC -- -- Mandip Mallah BJP -- -- Satyendra Nath Tiwari JD(U) -- -- Patanjali Kumar Keshari Shiv Sena -- -- Manish Kumar Gupta PPOI(D) -- -- Manoj Yadav RJP -- -- Vikash Kumar IND -- -- Kuldip Paswan IND -- -- Dinesh Ram IND -- -- Bihari Vishwakarma IND -- -- Ragorakh Nath Mahto IND -- -- Sujauddin Ansari JVMP -- -- Suraj Prasad Gupta AIMEIM -- -- Md. Najibuddin Khan IND -- -- Dilip Kumar Tiwari

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,00,191 eligible electors, of which 1,60,102 were male, 1,40,088 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,49,060.

Garhwa has an elector sex ratio of 891.6.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Satyendra Nath Tiwari of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 21755 votes which was 10.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.94% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 10,062 votes which was 6.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 33.64% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 80. Garhwa Assembly segment of Palamu Lok Sabha constituency. Palamu Parliament seat was won by BJP's Vishnu Dayal Ram.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 23 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.04%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.81%, while it was 60.24% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 455 polling stations in 80. Garhwa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 353.

Extent: 80. Garhwa constituency comprises of the following areas of Garhwa district of Jharkhand: Garhwa police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Jarhi Balekhar, Raro, Sonehara and Dandai) and Ranka police station in Garhwa sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Garhwa is: 23.9927 83.7414.

